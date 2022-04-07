World Health Day is a global health awareness day observed every year under the sponsorship of the World Health Organisation and other related organisations. It is celebrated every year on April 7.

Every year, World Health Day is observed with a different and unique theme. The theme for this year is Our Planet, Our Health. Health is defined as a state of mental and physical wellbeing. As you celebrate World Health Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated easy healthy habits that you must adopt so as to have a healthy life. 10 Healthiest Habits to Stay Fit for Life!

Eat a Lot of Fruits and Vegetables

It is recommended that you eat at least 5 portions of a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. They are highly nutritious and help in keeping the immunity strong thus keeping you away from diseases.

Cut Down on Sugar

Regular consumption of foods and drinks high in sugar increases the chances of tooth decay and obesity. Also, they may increase your blood sugar levels which is further bad for the heart.

Eat Less Salt

Eating excessive salt can increase blood pressure. High blood pressure is a major reason for heart disease and sometimes can even lead to stroke. Therefore, it’s good to reduce the intake of salt in your daily diet.

Never Skip Breakfast

Breakfast is the first meal of the day and one must not skip it ever. A healthy breakfast that is high in fibre and low in fat, sugar and salt can form a great part of a balanced diet. It will help you get all the nutrients required for good health.

Drink Enough Water

Water is the most important part of your diet. Try that you never reduce your water intake no matter what. It is the best way to detoxify your body and flush out the toxins.

World health day is a day to remember how important it is to maintain healthy eating habits. Therefore, as you observe this day, you must not forget to go through our list of healthy eating habits that you will thank us for later.

Wishing everyone Happy World Health Day 2022!

