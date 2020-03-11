World Kidney Day 2020: What are Kidney Stones and How to Prevent Them?

The picture of the stones. (Photo Credit: Fortis Hospital Press Release)

If you have had kidney stones, you know that the sensation of something pointy scraping its way through your urethra is no joke. And if you have never had kidney stones, there is a substantial chance that you will experience it once in your lifetime. The last decade has seen a significant rise in kidney stone cases, especially in women. But before you freak out, it is essential to know that kidney stones can be managed or prevented by doing some fundamental things. We give you a low down on what exactly are kidney stones, and how can you avoid them.

What Exactly Are Kidney Stones?

Kidney stones are hard objects that form in your kidneys. When some components of your urine start to crystallise, they attract more elements growing more substantial in size. But not kidney stones are same, here are the four major types.

Calcium Oxalate: These type of stones form when calcium binds to oxalate in your urine. Dehydration and a diet high in oxalates such as coffee and leafy greens can result in these types of stones. World Kidney Day: How Herbs Can Help Treat Kidney Diseases Naturally.

Uric Acid: These type of stones form when your body cannot process all the monosodium urate in your kidneys. These stones clump together and have a genetic component that tends to run in families.

Struvite: These stones are uncommon and are often a result of recurring urinary tract infections. High-Protein Diets and Kidney Disease: What Happens When You Eat Too Much Protein?

Cysteine: These stones are a result of a rare genetic disorder called cystinuria. They form when high amounts of the amino acid cysteine leak into your urine.

Is There A Way to Prevent Kidney Stones?

Drink More Water: Staying hydrated can dilute your urine, making it difficult for stones to form. Make sure that you drink two litres of water every day, which is about eight glasses.

Monitor Your Diet: Keep a track on what you are putting in your body. You would be advised to remove high oxalate foods like leafy greens, chocolate, cola and coffee from your diet if you had a calcium oxalate stone in the past. Also, ditch high-urate foods like meat and seafood. How to Improve Kidney Function; Health Tips to Keep in Mind.

Lead a Healthy Lifestyle: Lifestyle diseases like diabetes, blood pressure and obesity increase your risk of suffering from kidney disease. So cut out on processed foods and eat more vegetables, fruits and whole grains. Also, ensure that you get regular exercise and your daily quota of sleep.

If a stone is chilling in your kidneys, you likely will not know it in the initial few days. But once the stone moves down into your ureter, it can block the urine from passing, causing swelling and severe pain.