Every year, April 25 is observed as World Malaria Day around the world to raise awareness about this potentially fatal disease, which claims millions of lives worldwide. This year, WHO and partners will mark World Malaria Day by celebrating the achievements of countries that are approaching – and achieving – malaria elimination. They provide inspiration for all nations that are working to stamp out this deadly disease and improve the health and livelihoods of their populations. A large part of treating malaria effectively depends on detecting the symptoms at the earliest before it reaches a more severe stage. On the occasion of World Malaria Day, 2021, we will share with you few tips to prevent this mosquito-borne disease.

Malaria is caused by the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito, which carries the Plasmodium parasite. The pathogens enter the bloodstream through the saliva of the Anopheles mosquito. These parasites then travel to the liver, where they mature, and after several days they multiply and enter the red blood cell. In the face of a dual-threat of antimalarial drug resistance and COVID-19, countries of the Greater Mekong subregion have made major strides towards their shared goal of elimination by 2030. On World Malaria Day 2021, let us take a look at few steps that can help you avoid falling trap of this disease.

Tips to Prevent Malaria

1. Sleeping under an insecticide-treated mosquito net, using mosquito repellent lotion on your skin to avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes, wearing full-sleeved and ankle-lengthed clothes, shutting windows and doors in the evening and night, and treating stagnant water with insecticides.

2. To gain immunity to the illness, it's also important to have the right kind of diet. Consuming immunity-boosting foods such as ginger, cinnamon, fenugreek, citrus fruits, watermelons, carrots, nuts, eggs, chicken, papaya, yogurt, lentils, legumes, etc. will help strengthen the immune system, which will ward off the protozoan.

3. Have fogging in your area done before the rainy season starts and this should be repeated at adequate intervals. Fogging helps to kill the mosquitoes that might be hiding at places.

4. Wear proper clothes especially during the evening. Clothes should cover your extremities and must be soothing. Cotton clothes are preferable and they must be of light color.

5. Cover your windows well and keep them closed. If you want fresh air to come into the house cover them with nets to ensure that mosquitoes don’t enter your house.

NHS states that if malaria is diagnosed and treated quickly, people will make a full recovery. Hence it is important to detect the symptoms of malaria at the earliest. Ahead of World Malaria Day 2021, country leaders, frontline health workers, and global partners will come together in a virtual forum to share experiences and reflections on efforts to reach the target of zero malaria.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2021 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).