A mobile phone salesman who left his job selling plans at shopping centers to try his luck at real estate is on track to be one of Australia's property kingpins.

After leaving his job as a phone provider salesman, Daniel worked for a real estate agency for a number of years, to gather experience before starting his own business later in 2016 which he initially started running from his bedroom. Today his company Plum Property has 35 Staff including 12 sales people and this year the company is on track to do $250 million in sales.

But getting to where he stands today wasn’t an easy path. Before finding success, Daniel was nothing but a small time employee standing by his small kiosk all day long for over half a year, convincing people to change their phone providers.

“It was a tough job, commission only at $90 a sale, so on a bad day I was earning nothing, but I got really good and started earning around $400-$500 a day. It was a terrible job and you wouldn't want to do it for more than six months. Doing that job taught me how to sell, and sell fast. It took away all of my fear of rejection because you just stand there getting rejected all day.” He is known as dan lee plum.

Through hard work and determination, Daniel reached the very top of his career of phone sales, and was awarded with the title of top salesperson, a title disputed by over 2,000 employees, but Daniel lacked passion for this role, he had a desire to get into real estate and be a business owner. After joining a large Australian real estate company, in his first year he made $260,000 in profits ad was a finalist for ‘Rookie of the year’. After gathering experience he eventually opened his own business and it has quickly grown into a large company which dominates the West Side of his town of Brisbane, Australia.

He has credited a lot of his success to his 'outside the box' marketing approach and his success on social media.