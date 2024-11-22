Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections were held yesterday, and many proud voters are now sporting the blue election ink on their fingers. If you're wondering how to remove the stubborn ink, here are five simple and safe ways to do it:-

1. Lemon Juice and Baking Soda

Mix a teaspoon of baking soda with a few drops of lemon juice to form a paste. Apply it to the stained area and rub gently for a few minutes. Rinse with warm water and repeat if necessary.

2. Nail Polish Remover

Dip a cotton ball in nail polish remover (acetone-based) and gently rub it over the ink stain. Be sure to wash your skin thoroughly afterwards to avoid dryness.

3. Toothpaste

Non-gel toothpaste works wonders on stubborn stains. Apply a small amount to your finger and scrub gently with an old toothbrush. Rinse off with water.

4. Olive Oil And Sugar Scrub

Create a natural scrub by mixing olive oil with a pinch of sugar. Rub it over the ink-stained area in circular motions. The scrub will help lift the stain while keeping your skin moisturized.

5. Soap and Pumice Stone

Lather your finger with soap and gently scrub it with a pumice stone or an exfoliating glove. Be careful not to over-scrub to avoid irritation.