India is gearing up to celebrate its 74th Independence Day. Although this year, it will be different because of the pandemic, the spirit remains the same. People are urged to observe Independence Day on August 15 at their home, and not venture out. You can make Independence Day 2020 special, by revisiting your childhood—kite flying and all the joys it brought to us. This Independence Day, pass on the tradition of tricolour kite flying to your kids and celebrate the country’s freedom from foreign rule. In this article, we bring you some DIY videos and easy craft ideas to make tricolour-themed kites at home, so that you and your kids can enjoy some kite flying on the terrace, while celebrating social distance Independence Day 2020. Here's How You Can Make DIY Indian Flag Face Mask amid Coronavirus Pandemic on August 15.

Kite flying is a prominent tradition in India, during the country’s Independence Day. Tiny colourful quadrangles, slowly drifting like spots on a big huge blue canvas—the view in itself is mesmerising. Tricolour kites rule the sky during Independence Day, as a symbol of trust, unity and playfulness among communities. Since this year’s 15th August celebration is confined to homes, you can make this day by having a DIY kite making session with your kids. To help you know different patterns and designs, below in this article, we bring you Independence Day 2020 DIY tricolour kites videos. Did You Know US Has Most Number of Gandhi Statues Outside India? Here Are 7 Memorials Dedicated to MK Gandhi Across Countries.

Watch Video: How to Make Triclour Kite at Home

Watch Video: DIY Tiranga Kite

Watch Video of DIY Tricolour Kite for Independence Day

The above videos display the fun involved in the kite-making session and also how easy it is to DIY. The tradition of flying kites is very old. In 1927, freedom fighters flew kites written with, ‘Simon, Go Back,’ to protest against the British rule. Since then, kites became a symbol of patriotism and every year during Independence Day; kids go up to the terrace to fly their kites, celebrating the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).