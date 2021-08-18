With the endless opportunities online to make money that the pandemic created, businesses and individuals alike were bound to find unique ways to translate this tremendous tool of the online world into a means by which to grow their brands.

Digital Marketing has opened many doors for individuals and companies to help them create an audience and make the most of their followings. Entrepreneur Jay Ogilvy has already taken it upon himself to use this to his advantage. Ogilvy who is known in the digital marketing industry as a bit of a maverick, Jay has done work far beyond his age. He has established himself as a pioneer in the marketing industry who is known for his very intricate and elaborate plans that play human behavior against him, and he's done it with lightning-fast results.

While many traditional marketers focus on ads and weird tricks to funnel traffic to sales...most just aren't getting real results or even doing the basics, Ogilvy has taken a different approach. He found that many small corporations and individuals lack the knowledge and means to create meaningful, impactful, and lasting brands in this hyper-competitive market. Ogilvy’s marketing plan follows four of the basic principles that have been taught by advertisers for decades: Creativity, Extensive research, Actual results for clients, and Discipline. In the modern-day, for some reason, people forgot how to get results.

Ogilvy’s background illustrates just how passionate and talented he is. Seemingly living on a fast track, he’s grown up knowing how to bring eye-catching value to the table while still being attentive to detail. His tactics put a strong emphasis on the “big idea”, Ogilvy’s previous background being a professional boxer, A gym owner both taught him how important research was. One gym failed miserably due to a lack of attention to details that research would have fixed easily...and not to mention as a former boxer he studied opponents extensively, looking for weakness his main role at his ad agency is “Research Director''.

There are no secrets to success, it is a result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure. He focuses on actual results from clients - Ogilvy once told another agency owner “in the modern world of business, it is useless to be a creative, original thinker unless you can also sell what you create”. Having made multiple failed attempts at a business in the past due to lack of discipline, Ogilvy changed his demeanor and his personality to force him into the discipline as he believed it was the key to success.

Now Ogilvy has created a local marketing agency of which he is the chief operator and has access to an ever-growing international network, currently serving over 100 clients! He moved to America at 17 after being born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland came to turn pro as a boxer. After a short but fairly successful career, he opened up a Crossfit gym in Los Angeles and fairly shortly after that opened another. After getting some minor success in the gym world he saw an opportunity to open up a marketing agency. He focussed on the gym lead generation and he built along with this with his partner and long time friend Keegan Martin for a year and a half.

It is said, “Don't chase success, decide to make a difference and success will find you”. That’s the story of Jay Ogilvy, after the pandemic hit, the agency burnt out after gyms were forced to closed doors, Ogilvy switched fast and pivoted to a new niche, in construction.

Ogilvy recently tried to make a comeback to boxing after 7 years out of the ring. Due to issues with his mental health, he was forced to pull out of the fight. However, Because of their experience with his mental health Ogivly volunteers once a week at the Hospitality kitchen in skid row.

In a digital age of uncertainty, Ogilvy is not only rebranding his clients, he’s rebranding marketing as we have come to learn it to the old days!

To the writer, he has stated his goal of being the first Scotsman to IPO a Marketing Agency in America. As the digital climate continues to evolve it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the marketing space changes, it is certain that Jay Ogilvylong-time will be there, leading the charge.