Jerome Gotthier is an entrepreneur, investor, real estate developer and also a crypto enthusiast. He started working at the age of 16 as he always aimed for financial stability in life. From doing different jobs back then to now owning GM Estate, Jerome has come a long way in his career. He aims to expand his business and venture into different work in the coming months.

When asked what path he took to reach this stage in his career, the real estate developer said, "As probably most of them, I had had nothing before. I have to admit that I don’t come from a low-income family, but I didn’t get any gifts, and I always had to earn my own money. I left home when I was 16, and I’ve been on my own two feet ever since. I’ve had all kinds of jobs from waiter and dishwasher in my school days to the salesman. But I also started working on my own projects early on, which were always lucrative, so at a young age, I usually had more money than all my friends. Nowadays, I am lucky enough only to work when and where I want, which I also appreciate very much."

Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Elon Musk are Jerome Gotthier's inspiration in life. He looks up to them and how their work has changed the world. Gotthier also earns passive income through crypto valuation work. He believes that it is looking this year. This year hopes to earn a 7-figure profit from passive income in the crypto market.

Entrepreneur Jerome Gotthier is an inspiration to many young minds who also want to excel in multiple works. Jerome knows how to do it well, whether it's building a business, investing or earning a passive income. When asked for any advice he has for aspiring entrepreneurs, Jerome says, "No matter what your vocation is or where you are drawn. The important thing is that you enjoy it, or you’ll be torturing yourself for 40 years in a job you don’t like. Personally, I prefer to work 16 hours a day for myself than 4 hours a day for someone other than an employee. Work hard at your goals and believe in yourself, then anything is possible."