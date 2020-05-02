Kameron Couch is Becoming a Dance Sensation at 13 Years Old.

Talent comes in all different shapes and sizes. Some people may be amazing at cooking, but can’t catch a baseball to save their life. Others might have a track and field record, but not be able to cook an egg without burning it. A lot of the time, it comes down to natural talent, and many times when we see strong natural talent mixed with a strong work ethic, we see greatness. For 13-year-old Kameron Couch, her natural talent is dancing, and her work ethic could rival anyone’s.

Originally from Michigan, Kameron was enrolled into her first dance class at the young age of 7 years old. She showed promise almost instantly, and within a year had gone on to win a national title for herself. Kameron and her family recognized the extent of her talent, and decided to move to Los Angeles, California, where Kameron could train at a smaller, more advanced studio, as well as have more opportunities.

Though she had the talent, the lifestyle did not come easy. Kameron trains over 20 hours a week on top of her schooling. She says that while other girls her age are having slumber parties, she’s either training, competing, working, or doing homework. On top of that, she has to be careful with her body to avoid injury, and sticks to a strict, healthy, consistent diet.

Kameron posted some dance videos on YouTube, which would eventually go on to catch the eye of the casting team for the junior version of the hit television show Dancing With the Stars. She was called in for an audition, and after a callback and a couple weeks of waiting around for a response, Kameron learned that she would indeed be on the show. The huge opportunity boosted her career immensely, and she was also able to dance live on the main version of Dancing With the Stars on more than one occasion.

Today, Kameron has amassed an Instagram following of almost 70,000 people, many of which are young and aspiring dancers who look up to Kameron. She is signed to an agency in LA, where she gets jobs dancing and modeling for various clients. Kameron says that she is proud of where she is, and proud of the sacrifices she made to follow her dreams.

You can find Kameron on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/kameron.couch/