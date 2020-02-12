Kiss Day 2020 Hot Beauty Tips: How to Get Juicy, Plump and Kissable Lips Right Before Valentine's Day

How to make your lips juicier and plum this Kiss Day (Photo Credits: YouTube and File Image)

Valentine's week just got hotter. Teddy day, chocolate day, and all the other mushy days are over and NOW we are talking! You guessed it right, it is kiss day. Time to take the romance a notch higher and add some physical intimacy. But for real, while it is about having the kiss to remember on kiss day, you know it takes some bit of effort to make it perfect. And the most important thing that you must do is take good care of your lips. If you really want your kiss to escalate into a super-steamy session, just a few tips and tricks you might want to keep in mind that will help have a super sexy time with your partner:

Soften Your Lips

The first step towards making your lips juicier is to soften them. For that, you can either apply a generous amount of lip balm on your lips before sleeping, or an hour before you leave home. Now once your chapped flaky parts of your lips are softened you need to scrub it off. Kiss Day 2019 Quotes: Express Your Feelings via These Romantic Lines That You Can Share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, This Valentine Week.

Scrubbing Is MUST!

Go ahead and remove the layer of mush from the top of your lips using a wet towel. Now you must scrub your lips to get rid of the extra flakes of chapped lips left. Use coffee ground and essential oil to prepare a scrub that you can easily use to scrub your lips.

Crazy DIY Tricks To Make Your Lips Plump

Recently, some crazy hacks to get juicy, plump lips took over the internet and they actually work! For example, you will need a small cup or bottle and put the mouth into the rim. Now create a suction like we used to do as kids. Not only will you get plump lips but the blood circulation will also make it look pinker.

More Tricks To Make Your Lips Plump (Watch Video):

Whatever you do, just make sure to not leave the lips stained or chapped. Even if you don't want to get yourself into an elaborate lip routine, you can just make sure that it is not smelly and chapped.