Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are pure mother-daughter goals. The duo has never failed to amaze fans—be it their fashion or cooking skills. Last Christmas we saw Kylie and her daughter Stormi baking cookies for a holiday. Now the adorable pair is back again, this time to ring in the Halloween 2020. Jenner documented the process of the mother-daughter pair’s fun in the kitchen in her latest YouTube video to welcome the spooky season with some sweet treats. The adorable video of Kylie and her 2-year-old, Stormi early baking holiday-themed cookies is stealing hearts for all the right reason. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are the Most Fashionable Mother-Daughter Pair on Instagram, These 5 Photos Are Proof!

Stormi Webster joined mom Kylie for another cooking video on her YouTube channel. Dressed in matching Charlie Brown fall-themed pyjamas, Kylie explained at the start of the video that this is a follow up to their Christmas cookies video from 2019. “Do you remember last year we decorated Christmas cookies? You do? We decorated all those Christmas cookies and it was so much fun,” the makeup mogul explained to her toddler. “We're gonna do it again but Halloween edition,” she added. Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster’s First Day School Outfit Comprises of A Pink Hermès Backpack Worth Over $10,000.

Stormi was certainly excited, and throughout their baking time, the little girl has quite shown her cooking skills. The pair whipped up some classic sugar cookie dough. Kylie’s daughter proved to be an excellent helper as they made cookies in spooky shapes including bats, ghosts and pumpkins.

Watch Video of Kylie and Stormi Baking Halloween Cookies

Isn’t she so cute? While decorating the cookies, Stormi revealed that she is going to be a minion for Halloween. Kylie shares that she and Travis Scott will dress up as a yellow henchman from Despicable Me, while their daughter will be a purple minion. We cannot wait for the pair to unveil cutest costumes for the spookiest season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).