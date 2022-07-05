Mahak Chaudhary is the founder and director of one of the renowned production houses RR Productions and Muzzic Box, she has paved her way into the entertainment industry in a very short period because of her talent and hard work. While R R Productions House is currently heavily invested in the production of high-quality content for feature films, TV shows, and online series, Muzzic Box is one of the fastest-emerging music labels.

Recently, the multi-talented model, actress and woman who is handling her own production house Mahak Chaudhary interacted with the media and shared some information about the new releases and some of her upcoming projects.

She shared good news for all the music lovers and her fans that Muzzic Box and RR Productions are coming up with two new back-to-back songs. They will start the shooting of the song this week and you will get to hear the melody and witness the beautiful Mahak Chaudhary within 15-20 July.

She will be the main lead in the song "Baarish Hone Lagi" with Mohammad Daood Khan as the male lead. Sharing about the experience and excitement she said, after completing her brand shoot in Dubai, these projects are very close to her heart as she is going to make the on-screen presence after being an internationally recognised model, this feeling is something else for her.

"Baarish Hone Lagi" is a sad love story which will melt the heart of every lover. The writer and music director of this song is Biplaap Dutta. Another song "Teri Bewafai'' will also be released soon with actor Arbaz Patel as the male lead and the female lead is yet to be decided. Music director and writer of the song is Biplaap Dutta. Director of both Music video is Santosh Parab

Recently, Muzzic Box released five successful music videos back-to-back: "Ishq Na Hona Tha," "Teri Deewani," "Teri Deewani 2," and "Milke Na Mile Hum","Shukriya" All of the five songs received a positive response from the audience and the performance of Mahak Chaudhary Starr 4 videos won the heart of the audience.

Talking about Mahak Chaudhary's personal life, she has come from a very humble and simple family in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. None of her family members was from an entertainment background but her love for art and entertainment was something else. She came to Mumbai to pursue her career as a model and struggled a lot during her initial phase and now at this young age, she has made her own identity. Mahak Chaudhary believes that dreams are the reason behind our success. If we dream big, we will achieve bigger things in life.