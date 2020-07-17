In Hawaii, furniture shopping can be a bit more difficult than one might think. With limited access to inventory, wide selection, affordability and style, furniture prices in Hawaii are often six times as expensive as most brands on the mainland. Due to ridiculously high shipping costs for large items such as furniture, Hawaiians are forced to pay premium pricing for even the simplest of designs. For instance, the least expensive sofa from a typical furniture store in Hawaii would be in the $3000 range. But despite Hawaii’s abundance of grossly overpriced furniture, for Valyou Furniture co-founder, Shaul Rappaport, it was time for a furniture revolution.

With the creation of Valyou Furniture, Rappaport set out to disrupt the furniture industry by creating a brand that could finally offer consumers great style, design, high quality as well as affordable pricing. And while their roots are in Hawaii with three standing showrooms, today, Valyou additionally operates out of their Las Vegas warehouse that allows them to quickly ship to all 50 states. As the newcomer to the furniture game, Valyou came onto the scene with stylish, modern designs and incredible customer service.

But what sets them apart is a business model that helps them meet consumer demands at a fast pace. With ownership of their own factories and various warehouses ready on demand to ship out furniture, Valou’s online clientele has skyrocketed. Even with a market like interior design whose styles change by the day, Valyou is able to manage the industry’s transformative trends with their ability to quickly design, manufacture and ship their own product. The brand’s sleek and simple webpage even features design ideas to help customers feel inspired when choosing pieces to furnish their home. Customers have even made note of their unboxing experiences when products arrive, mentioning how simple, clean and streamlined the Valyou delivery process is.

And since many industries have since gone completely digital in light of the current pandemic-induced state of the world, Valyou has perfected the furniture-buying experience with its modern take on discovering stylish, yet affordable furnishings exclusively online.

To learn more about Valyou and browse some of their gorgeous designs, visit https://valyoufurniture.com/.