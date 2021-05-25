“My Canvas Talk” a young startup organization created a big milestone in their journey, by securing the first prize at “Entrepreneurship and conclave award 2020-21” by The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the oldest chamber of commerce in India, and one of the oldest in Asia. “My Canvas Talk” won the winning award all over west Bengal under the business time age of three years. The co-founders of My Canvas Talk are two college-time friends, Rahul Basak and Amit Das started their entrepreneurship journey together a few years back and in this short period, they have now recognized faces in the startup industry especially in the Kolkata ecosystem.

Rahul Basak is a serial entrepreneur. He is the founding member of many initiatives including Amar Canvas, My Canvas Talk, Pep Talks with Rahul. Apart from these, he is also a nationally recognized public speaker, documentary photographer, podcaster.

“It is an honor for My Canvas Talk to receive one of the prestigious awards of West Bengal in the field of startup by one of the oldest chambers of commerce of entire Asia, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry. As a young brand, this recognition will come with more responsibility for the greater good that our organization trying to achieve.” Says Rahul Basak, Co-founder and Chief Editor of My Canvas Talk

Amit Das is a serial entrepreneur, He is the founding member of Amar Canvas and My Canvas Talk, apart from these he is a former guest speaker at Josh Talk and Judge to Hult Prize Organisation.

“Looking at the growing rate of Depression and Mental Issues, we created My Canvas Talk to inspire and motivate people through the series of talks. We are happy to see every moment we are racing to new audiences. Receiving this prestigious award will motivate us more to work harder.”, Says, Amit Das, Co-founder of My Cavas Talk

My Canvas Talk is also focusing on the area of social works as well as planting trees to protect nature. My Canvas Talk is the only talk show in the world to plant one tree for every thousand views received from their youtube channel. My Canvas Talk also launched a donation drive program to support the covid warriors.