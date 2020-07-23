Happy Raksha Bandhan! The time of the year that celebrates the special bond shared by brothers and sisters is here. The year 2020 will celebrate Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi Purnima or Rakhi on Monday, August 3. Every brothers and sisters wait for this day. On Raksha Bandhan sisters tie rakhi, holy string, on their brothers on the wrist. This festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Shravan month. There are various stories and legends that talk about the celebration. Raksha Bandhan is not just about celebrating brothers and sisters but also the perfect opportunity for sisters to deck up in their traditional best! On this day, the sisters dress up before tying rakhi to their brothers.

Mehndi forms as one of the most important things on this day. It is said sisters apply Mehendi to seek blessings for brothers' long life. Since we are amid a pandemic and you may not be able to call home professionals for Mehendi, we have some easy Mehendi designs that you can try out on your own. These mehndi designs are very easy and you can try them yourself. Here are Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani Mehndi Designs that can make your hands more attractive. Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tikina sahoo (@lal_mehendi_by_tikina) on Jul 23, 2020 at 7:39am PDT

Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIGOALS (@_indigoals_) on Jul 23, 2020 at 7:39am PDT

Intricate

Back Hand Bracelet Style!

Front Hand Mehendi Design

Rakshabandhan Portrait Mehendi Design

Back Hand Mehendi Design

Simple Backhand Design

Backhand Mehendi Pattern!

If we look at the history of Rakshabandhan, as per Bhavishya Purana, Guru Vrihaspati started the Raksha Vidhan Sanskar on the full moon day of Shravan month. During this Raksha Vidhan, Raksha Patali was strengthened by chanting and after the puja, this bundle was tied by Devraj Indra's wife Shachi, also known as Indrani, on the right hand of Devraj Indra of this defence bundle. It was through this power that Devraj succeeded in defeating Indra asuras and regaining his lost kingdom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).