Actor-Host Ratan Pratap recently injured his wrist while performing at an award function in Kerala. He was clicked at the airport with a hand brace, rushing to his hometown for treatment. After pictures of his hand surfaced online, netizens have been speculating about his health and some people claimed that he went under the knife. However, Ratan has clarified that he hasn’t had a surgery and is recovering from his wrist injury.

Speaking exclusively to Latestly, Ratan said, “I am tired of reading that I am hiding about a surgery. Everyday atleast 10 online outlets post my pictures and claim that I’ve had a surgery. What would I possibly get out of lying? If anything I will get a lot of sympathy by telling everyone that I was operated. And its so funny that paps have posted me going in and out of the gym, would I be able to workout if I just had a wrist surgery? Would I be able to attend a wedding in Delhi if I just had a wrist surgery? For the last time, I haven’t had a surgery and I am doing just fine. Yes, I have injured my wrist badly but I am under treatment and recovering”.

Ratan Pratap has been in the news for his unique and laid back style, whether it’s at the airport, the gym or his other outings. When asked if this kind of attention bothers him, he elaborated, “Not at all. I understand that my profession requires me to be more public and my public appearances can be covered by the media. My only problem is when I have to justify myself, this case for instance. Otherwise, I am very comfortable with the attention and I am even grateful to the media for their support”.

Rumor has it that the host turned actor is to make his acting debut soon on a digital platform. Sources suggest that he is in talks with a renowned writer, who is famous for writing romcoms on India’s leading OTT network, to develop an original series. The show is being written for Ratan Pratap and will be created by this duo. When probed about the same Ratan refused to comment.