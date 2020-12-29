It's time for the new year, new moves! Not many times couples accept this but due to workload, social life or this year because of the year 2020 on the whole, sex life goes for a toss. So you might want to give your sex life a boost to bringing some changes here and there. Right from sex positions to your mood and maybe even the venue, if you really want an improved sex life, here are a few tips and sex positions:

'34+35' Sex Position

If you have heard Ariana Grande's latest album, you know what we are talking about! The 69 positions. Not many couples understand how versatile this position can be. Not only does this position provides pleasure to both the partners, but it is also easy and quick. Here are 5 types of 69 sex position you had no idea existed!

Spoon Doggy Sex Position

If you are the couple who like to spoon you can change that into a doggy style, real good. This will be laid down 69 position. All you have to do is get into a doggy style sex position except while laying down and go about it. It is easy and also a lot of fun!

Understand the importance of foreplay

According to experts, many couples underestimate the power of foreplay. Good foreplay causes women to produce a hormone called oxytocin, which helps them to connect with their partners on a mental and emotional level.

Go to a new place

Changing your ambience can have positive effects on your sex life! Moving to a new place can improve your sex experience many times.

To enjoy sex life to the fullest, it is equally important to remain fit. Try to exercise every day. Doing yoga, aerobic, skating, skiing, dance etc. for half an hour every day is known to have positive effects. You must also take care of your diet. Many foods are considered to be aphrodisiacs like consuming ginger increases the excitement during sex.

