The term "rainbow kiss" might ring many bells in your head, but it actually refers to a specific and explicit sexual practice, and it will completely blow your mind. The rainbow kiss is often seen as an extension of period sex, which is simply engaging in sexual activities during menstruation. While the rainbow kiss is not widely known, it has gained attention through online discussions and certain subcultures that explore diverse sexual practices. 'DO NOT SEARCH Rainbow Kiss' Funny Memes About X-Rated Sexual Act Go Viral After TikTok Trend, ‘Distressed’ Netizens Warn Each Other Not To Google the Term!

What is a Rainbow Kiss? Know Meaning and How to do it?

A rainbow kiss is a sexual act that involves the mixing of menstrual blood and semen. It typically begins with one partner, who is menstruating, engaging in oral sex with the other partner. After this exchange, the partners kiss, creating a mixture of menstrual blood and semen in their mouths. This practice usually takes place in the 69 position, where both partners are simultaneously performing oral sex on each other.

The rainbow kiss is more than just a physical act; it can carry significant symbolic meaning. For some, it represents a deep level of intimacy and trust

Is Rainbow Kiss Safe?

A rainbow kiss is a sexual act that involves the mingling of menstrual blood and semen. Typically, the act begins with one partner, who is menstruating, engaging in oral sex with the other partner. After this, the partners kiss, resulting in a mixture of menstrual blood and semen in their mouths; however, it may not be the safest fetish to try out.

The rainbow kiss is often seen as a more explicit extension of period sex, which simply involves sexual activities during menstruation. Additionally, the practice challenges traditional taboos surrounding menstruation and sexuality, promoting a more open and accepting perspective on these often-stigmatised aspects of the human experience. Rainbow Kiss Meaning: What is Rainbow Kink? What Does it Mean to Rainbow Someone? Is Rainbow Kiss Healthy?

The rainbow kiss falls under the category of fluid fetishes, which involve deriving sexual pleasure from the exchange of bodily fluids. Fluid fetishes are a recognised part of sexual diversity, and understanding them can help normalise and accept different sexual preferences.

