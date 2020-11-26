Ever wondered how magical it would be for you to achieve not one but two different types of orgasms at one go? Yes, blended orgasms are real and it is very much likely that you achieve it given that you do it right. As the name suggests, a blended orgasm is usually described as a mix of two simultaneous different types of orgasms that women can achieve. While this can include either of the four – vaginal, clitoral, anal and erogenous, mostly blended orgasms are all about clitoral and vaginal orgasms since they are easier to achieve. Now that you know what blended orgasms are, let’s take a look at how can you achieve them, what are the different techniques and how ah-mazing they can be!

How can you achieve blended orgasm?

Achieving an orgasm for women is a slightly longer process than it is for most men. So, achieving two orgasms in a row is going to take a while and some practice too. Now, to achieve a blended orgasm on your own, i.e. when you’re masturbating, you need to start stimulating your G-spot first. Either use a sex toy or go the good ol’ way by using your finger. Keep moving it in circular motions and you’d realise the sensation building.

Next step would be take the help of your other hand and start rubbing your clitoris. If you think it’s going to be a lot of work, try using a lube to make things faster and smoother. Keep rubbing your clit in circular motions until the spot is stimulated enough. Once both your clitoris and G-spot are stroked enough, you’d be on the verge of achieving a blended orgasm.

As far as achieving a blended orgasm with a partner is concerned, you can always ask them to take charge of the clitoris and help stimulate it while you take care of the vagina.

What are the best sex positions to achieve a blended orgasm?

Doggy style

Spooning

Missionary

Cowgirl

Standing

Your partner can try various methods like rubbing the clit with his fingers or licking it with his tongue to arouse you. Once you’re wet enough, he can penetrate inside you while you thrust to achieve a blended orgasm.

