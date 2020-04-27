Sexual Practices For Intense Orgasm: What is Edging and Does It Satisfy You in Bed?

(Photo Credits: Noun Project -- ghayn)

Who doesn't want a long-lasting, incredible orgasm at the time of climax? One of the most common and easiest ways, Edging or orgasm control is practised to delay the orgasm to feel pleasured even more intensely. A lot of couples practice sexual edging to delay their orgasm.

For the unversed, edging is the practice of delaying the orgasms in order to feel sexually satisfied in the end. A person who is stimulated to a point when they are just about to climax, hold back the orgasm. This technique is used by couples for various reasons. One of them is to last longer in bed. Experts suggest that men dealing with premature ejaculation can practice the sexual practice of edging to make sex a more desirable experience.

Does Edging Satisfy You in Bed?

One of the most important reasons why edging can be a great sexual practice is because it can intensify your orgasms. One can experience powerful orgasms by controlling their sexual pleasure longer. Reports online suggest that 66 percent of women who practice edging have had orgasms that have been long-lasting and more fulfilling.

According to some studies, edging can also help in increasing sexual stamina in men. Given that women take much longer than men to climax during sex, the act of edging can help men sustain longer in bed, hereby satisfying both at the same time.

Are there Any ill-effects of Edging?

No. There are no side-effects or risks that come along with edging.

As for women, they can practice edging too. Just when they’re about to climax, they have to stop the stimulation in order to delay the orgasm. While edging can be an exciting experience, it is important for both couples to mutually agree to delay the sexual timing.