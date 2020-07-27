For as long as we have known, the size of the penis has always been a major concern for most women and all men. The obsession with a larger, bigger penis is not something that we aren’t aware of. A lot of men out there grow up to think that if their penis size isn’t equal to or more than the average size, there’s something entirely wrong with it. Penis dysmorphia is when a man has a penis that’s smaller than the average size and a person who is extremely conscious of his penis size can also tend to show symptoms of penis dysmorphic disorder (PDD). If the obsession with a big penis goes to an extent where it affects your performance the idea of having a smaller penis gives you major anxiety and depression, there are chances you’re suffering from penis dysmorphic disorder.

When a guy is suffering from penis dysmorphic disorder, he tends to look at himself and feel unsatisfied with the way he is. Penis dysmorphia is more like body dysmorphia when a person is not happy and content with the way they look/ They’re constantly looking down upon themselves, being extremely conscious of who they are. This leads to a lack of self-confidence and a loss of self-esteem. The effects of penis dysmorphia are somewhat similar for a guy suffering from PDD too. They tend to look down upon themselves, unhappy with what they have.

Symptoms of PDD include –

Feeling ashamed, embarrassed or conscious of the size of the penis

Anxiety issues about appearance

Believing that they’re not good enough

Facing problems when performing sexually

A constant feeling of/ worry about having a smaller than usual penis size

Studies have proven that men who are more prone to watching porn are likely to set unrealistic standards of having an unusually long penis, hereby being dissatisfied with their own reality. "A big part of the problem is in pornography, where we constantly get messages that bigger is better, and penis size is the measure of manhood. All of those things create cultural pressure on men", explains Justin Lehmiller, PhD researcher at the Kinsey Institute and author of Tell Me What You Want. (as quoted to Cosmopolitan)

If you know someone around you who has been showing symptoms of penis dysmorphic disorder, it’s advised to take them to an expert and take the necessary treatment.

