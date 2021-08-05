A journalist/broadcaster will always be sharing a story. Whether it be about an athlete, or breaking news, it’s what they do. What about a story teller with a story?

That’s Emily Austin. A 20 year old up and coming broadcaster, influencer, and model. Austin began hustling to pave a way for success before even turning 18. “During the pandemic, I used all the free time as an opportunity to think about how I can make it productive” she shared. It was then that Emily began to interview athletes. A few of these names in the long list include; Immanuel Quickley, Mitchell Robinson, Enes Kanter, Mac McClung, Ben McLemore & many more. She created her channel titled “Daily Vibes With Emily”.

Shortly after, she was invited to host a few episodes of “Music Lives On” produced by LXL. There, she interviewed singer “MAX”. With a resume like that, it was no surprise when Emily was invited to host “Social Gloves, Battle of the Platforms” at The Hard Rock Stadium. While there, Emily conducted backstage interviews with top Tiktokers such as Bryce Hall, Vinnie Hacker, Tayler Holder, Nate Wyatt, & more. “ With all of this, Emily acquired a large social media following. She posts lots of modeling content on her Instagram.

You can find her affiliated with many brands such as Puma, Boxycharm, and People’s Beauty. Between sports, entertainment, and modeling, you will always find Emily making her mark in every direction. What’s next for Emily Austin?