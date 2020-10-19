Social media influencer and traveler Stefan Thurairatnam recently spilled the beans on creating world-class content in luxury travel space, establishing his social media presence, and much more. Stefan, who currently lives in Canada and hails from Sri Lanka is amongst the more revered influencers in the content space. He is also a media partner for Luxury World Traveler and a social influencer for Rock It Promo Fourth Floor Management.

As the founder and CEO of LuxVisionMedia Group (a social media and marketing consulting company), Stefan has worked with world-renowned brands and labels.

In a recent interview, Stefan discussed his journey to social media stardom and running a global business. “I traded my position at one of the largest financial institutions in Canada, for a one-way boarding pass to paradise on Earth. What started as a passion for traveling, while showcasing luxurious properties and lifestyle content, turned into a career. I had an innate understanding of the hospitality and travel industry, in addition to the social media industry. I developed a collaborative approach to business working with various largest luxury brands- Fairmont, Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons, Shangri-La, Jumeriah, Bvlgari, Conrad, Six Senses, and many more, conceptualizing and executing campaigns showcase properties and improve brand recognition,” mentioned Stefan in the interview.

During the initial days of his influencer journey, Stefan Thurairatnam had very little to no guidance. As his Instagram profile was very new, he struggled to maintain a theme and vibe. “I was not aware of how to build an aesthetic theme, my page felt all over the place and I had to revamp my Instagram page 3 times at 75K followers until I was content with a look to relate to my vision while providing my audience captivating content, all while staying true to my color scheme. When giving suggestions to others, I want to be open and helpful as possible to prevent them from making the same mistakes that I made and to teach them the ropes,” said Stefan.

He further stated, “I take pride in creating luxury property content as that is my niche and I have built a name for myself as one of the only South East Asian Luxury Content creators on Instagram. Thanks to Luxury World Traveler and my friend, Gil Antolin. What differentiates me from any other travel influencer is the fact that I am a south East Asian, male travel influencer. I am able to represent a minority community and lead as an example in the pursuit of passion to break stereotypical examples of typical occupations. Personally, I do not like to position things as competition, as it takes away passion and drive. I truly believe to excel in whatever I do because it is embedded in me. I look for ways to capture moments and a landscape beauty, as it thrills me and gets me out of bed in the morning. I love creating ‘I wish I was there’ feeling in my audiences’ minds. I strongly think that the moment you position something like a competition, you set yourself up for failure and lose sight of the prize.”

While discussing his motivations behind the content Stefan contended, “My motivation and key to my creativity is my fiancée. She is my backbone and my biggest supporter. She drives my creativity and pushes me to break boundaries. We brainstorm ideas and we constantly come up with new strategies to improve. She provides me with honest constructive criticism and helps me channel my creative juices. Whether it is my edit or photography- she understands my vision and provides feedback to keep me on track. She has made my vision, her vision and she pursues my passion for me as hard as I do.”

While discussing intricate details about his work, Stefan Thurairatnam also emphasized on creating original content and making the process a fun-filled journey. He suggests - One must understand that the journey to becoming a social influencer should never be like winning a competition. A natural desire to create content must be the only driving force behind it, at all times. He further discussed his valuable collaborations and projects that he has recently done.

“Besides working alongside the top hotels in some of the most exotic places in the world, one collaboration that I am most proud of is my partnership with Heineken Canada. I had the opportunity to work with @alenpalander & @joshcaree, travel to Japan for the Rugby World Cup, during my partnership with Heineken. It was one of the most memorable experiences I have ever experienced as an influencer. Not only did I get to meet some very like-minded influencers, but I had the opportunity to learn and improve myself as an influencer,” explained Stefan.

Spilling the beans on his future vision, the influencer mentioned that in the coming months, he would love to go on a trip to Africa and enjoy exotic destinations, such as Madagascar, Tanzania, Mauritius, & Seychelles, to name a few. “Additionally, you will most definitely catch me enjoying the crystal clear waters of Bora Bora. As for the future, I am looking forward to getting married to my beautiful fiancée next year in St. Maarten. My goal is to continue to explore our beautiful planet with my fiancée, while enjoying every bit of this life and partnering up with luxury hotels and luxury brands, to grow as a social media influencer,” Stefan concluded.

Interview compiled by The Inception Media™

