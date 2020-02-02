Best Skydiving Spots in The World: From Nepal to Brazil, 5 Places to Experience The Beauty of The World From Up Above

Skydiving (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Skydiving also called parachuting is one of the most adventurous activities people love performing. The process of transiting from a high point to the ground gives comes with an adrenaline rush and the moment makes all the difference. It gives a different perspective of the place we stay in and our insignificance on Earth. Skydiving is both a humbling experience and at the same time a lot to boast about. So for those planning to take the plunge, we have got you covered. We bring to some of the best places in the world from where you can jump down and have the time of your lives. Some of the popular countries where people prefer to skydive are Nepal, New Zealand, India, Switzerland, Dubai, South Africa, Brazil, Australia and Thailand among others. Indians Make a New Record for Family Skydiving: Family Including a Set of 10-Year-Old Twin Boys Skydives Over Amsterdam.

While most people love flying on a plane, jumping out of it can sound scary to many. This adventure sport is the experience of a lifetime and we'd suggest don't think of attempting it until you are fully prepared. People who have done sky diving have all had a different experience. It depends on the landscape, scenic location, your instructor and different factors that made you take the decision to skydive. Oldest Skydiver in the World: Video of 102-Year-Old Adorable Grandmother Jumping in Australia Goes Viral.

1. Mount Everest, Nepal

Mount Everest is believed to the best place to skydive. The mesmerising snow-clad mountains are sure to leave you stunned. The ultimate adventure takes place over the Khumbu region and divers get a sight to behold. Skydivers can choose to land in Syangboche Airport or at the base camp of Khumbu in Ama Dablam.

North Wollongong Beach, Sydney, Australia

Australia is every skydiver's dream destination. You can experience a 15,000 ft tandem skydive from an experienced dive instructor or 60 seconds of thrilling freefall. Australia's most beautiful coastline is sure to amaze you with its stunning beauty.

Pattaya, Thailand

Thailand is a one-stop destination to fulfil all your wishes at a go. You can experience freefall or tandem jumps in different parts of Pattaya. You will be treated to green pastures and scenic locates and fly in the sky. 57 Women Jump From Planes Setting Skydiving World Record in Ukraine (Watch Video)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Go skydiving in Rio de Janeiro during the carnival. Brazil is a beautiful country in itself and you are sure to remember the jump for a lifetime. As you skydive you can see the Christ the Redeemer and Sugarloaf mountain for which you otherwise have to take a cable car or hike up a hill.

Cape Town, South Africa

You can experience the beauty of the Western Cape by skydiving in Cape Town. At 9,000 ft you will be treated to beautiful views as you descend down. While up in the aircraft don't forget to catch a glimpse of Cape Peninsula.

These are some of the popular places which are known for skydiving. Before booking your slot, you have to ensure they follow al safety measure and do not compromise on any levels. Check their reputation among the locals and ensure that the money you spent is worth it. Happy Skydiving to everyone planning to take the plunge!