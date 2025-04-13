Ever wondered what is the pickle juice that players drink during IPL 2025 when they have cramps? Cramping is a pretty common phenomenon experienced by players during matches where they experience muscle pain due to irregular levels of several minerals including potassium and sodium. The pain caused by a cramp can be pretty unbearable and at times, have forced players to retire hurt as well during an innings. Many times across IPL 2025 were players seen consuming pickle juice in drinks break and in this article, we shall take a look at what is pickle juice and why is it consumed. Why Are Bats Being Checked by Umpires in Indian Premier League 2025? Here’s All You Need To Know About New IPL Rule.

In IPL 2025, every team is given one 'strategic timeout' every innings and it is generally a time when the players recharge and rehydrate with their juices. This is also a time for the players to discuss strategies with their team management for the remainder of the innings. Interestingly, on several occasions in IPL 2025, it has been seen that a 'strategic timeout' has resulted in a wicket with the batting team losing momentum.

What Is Pickle Juice Cricketers Drink During IPL 2025 To Tackle Cramps?

So what is the pickle juice that the players drink during IPL 2025? Despite players being extremely cautious about their fitness nowadays in the game of cricket, cramps are something that cannot be avoided. A prime example of this is Virat Kohli, regarded as one of the fittest cricketers on the planet, who suffered cramps during his record-breaking century during the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup semi-final in 2023. Cramps can happen due to several reasons, with some of them being dehydration, muscle fatigue and also imbalances in sodium and potassium levels. How Many Creases Are There in Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

The pickle juice which players drink to battle cramps is made of water, sodium, potassium and vinegar. Research has shown that pickle juice contains a lot of potassium and sodium which helps the body cope with the amount of salt and minerals that are lost during a match. As per studies as quoted by Sports Illustrated, pickle juice is known to cause a neurological reflex which subsequently stops muscles from cramping when an athlete drinks it during a match. Tennis players on a number of occasions have turned to pickle juice to alleviate cramping and there have been instances in cricket as well, with England women's cricketer Tammy Beaumont revealing in an interview that she drank the same to tackle cramping during her 208 against Australia.

