On Sunday, a big solar storm hit Earth, as shared by the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center. This storm allowed people in some areas to catch sight of the aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights. The Prediction Centre reported that a strong solar event, known as a coronal mass ejection, reached Earth on Sunday, causing a G4 geomagnetic storm. This storm is set to stick around until Monday, March 25, offering fantastic views of the auroras in certain parts of the US and Europe. The Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, is a breathtaking natural phenomenon that paints the night sky with vibrant colors. The sky transforms into a mesmerising canvas in streaks of vibrant hues across the night sky.

Unlike any other spectacle, the dance of the Northern Lights enchants viewers with its ethereal beauty and evokes a sense of wonder that transcends the ordinary. That's the northern lights! It's like nature throwing the coolest party in the sky, and you're invited! Trust us, it's a spectacle you do not want to miss. If you've been dreaming of catching a glimpse of this cosmic dance firsthand, you're in luck! We've rounded up some of the absolute best spots to witness this breathtaking phenomenon. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to discover the five best places where you can catch the northern lights in all their dazzling glory!

1. Tromsø, Norway

Northern Lights (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Tromsø in Norway is one of the best places to view the Northern Lights because of its prime location for aurora sightings. Being above the Arctic Circle and situated in an active solar area, Tromsø offers one of the best chances to witness the lights. From September to mid-April, when light pollution and clouds are minimal, your odds of seeing the auroras are the highest.

2. Rovaniemi, Lapland

Northern Lights (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Rovaniemi, Finland, is a top spot for catching the Northern Lights, visible around 150 nights a year, mainly from September to March. Lapland offers plenty of family-friendly activities in its winter wonderland setting. If you prefer to go solo, the Arctic Garden near the Arktikum Museum is an excellent spot for viewing, just a short walk from the town center.

3. Ilulissat, Greenland

Northern Lights (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Located in Disko Bay, Ilulissat Icefjord earned UNESCO World Heritage status in 2004. While you can catch the Northern Lights here in September, it's especially magical around New Year's. In Ilulissat, locals celebrate the New Year twice. If you're fortunate, you might ring in the New Year under a sky illuminated with the dancing Northern Lights.

4. Abisko, Sweden

Northern Lights (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Abisko, Sweden, is another great spot for viewing the Northern Lights due to its special microclimate. The unique 43-mile-long Torneträsk Lake creates the famous ‘Blue Hole of Abisko,’ ensuring clear skies even when surrounding areas are cloudy. With the stunning Kiruna mountains as a backdrop, you'll witness the Northern Lights in various mesmerising forms like coronas, curtains, arcs, or spirals.

5. Alberta, Canada

Northern Lights (Photo Credits: Pexels)

In North Alberta, near Lake Superior, and across Alberta's dark sky preserves like Wood Buffalo and Jasper National Park, you will find great places to see the Northern Lights. Being in Canada puts you in the front row for one of the greatest shows on Earth. The Northern Lights viewing experience in Canada promises to be an unforgettable experience.

We hope you get the chance to witness the beauty of the Northern Lights at one of these top spots. Happy travels and may the auroras illuminate your journey with wonder and awe!

