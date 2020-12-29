Surbhi Chandna shot to fame for her performance in Ishqbaaz. She currently plays ichchadhari nagin in Naagin 5. Surbhi, who is currently holidaying at an undisclosed location, seems to be making the most of her vacay. Her latest Insta post shows that she’s not only a water baby but she’ll look super-hot in any outfit that she dons. Surbhi has opted for an olive colour swimsuit and can be seen enjoying in the pool. Christmas 2020: Surbhi Chandna Revels In Festive Fever In A Short Silver Number (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna is definitely enjoying pool time with a sip of wine and also some me-time too. While sharing this video, the popular television actress captioned it as, “Why Holidays have to get over Is ka Jawab Bhagwan ke paas bhi nahi hai.” This is indeed the best way to enjoy this holiday season and Surbhi is giving perfect vacay goals to all her fans.

Surbhi Chandna has always set the internet on fire with her bold and beautiful pictures. Be it in traditional outfits for festive or for weddings or other social gatherings, or western outfits for parties, this 31-year-old has slayed it with her style statements. Her style file is indeed something that the fashionistas cannot overlook.

