White Day 2020 Romantic Gifts: 5 Amazing Presents For Your Partner to Celebrate March Valentine's Day

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

If you thought Valentine's Day is over, then it is not yet! White Day, a celebration fondly celebrated in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, and China on March 14, is here. This is also called March Valentine's Day. This is celebrated exactly one month after Valentine's Day. On this day gifts play an important role because couples usually buy presents for each other. On Valentine's Day aka February 14, women gift chocolates to their partners, which can either be store-bought or handmade. And exactly on the same date next month, the men have to buy gifts for the women as an expression of love and courtesy. This romantic tradition dates back to the year 1978 in Japan. Know How This Japan Festival Is Connected to Valentine’s Day.

Back then it was also called "answer day" to Valentine's Day. Traditionally people gift white chocolate, marshmallows, confectionaries and assorted gifts. The idea is that it should preferably be in the colour white. Also known as the white-themed holiday, White Day is an amazing way to celebrate love. However, if you are planning to gift something to your partner on this day, here are a few ideas for you:

White Boquet

You can gift your partner an assortment of white flowers beautifully presented in white decorations. You can choose just white roses if you want to make it classic.

White Chocolate Assortments

Choose different types of white chocolates in various shapes and sizes to gift to your partner, if they like it. You can also gift marshmallows or other sweets that your partner is fond of.

White Teddy

If your partner is into soft toys, a gift they a giant white teddy. Nothing speaks romance like teddies.

White Piece of Clothing

If your partner is too much into fashion, go ahead and give them a nice piece of white clothing, maybe a dress or something.

Happy white day 2020 to you! More than the gift, it is about your intentions, if they are pure, nothing can stop you from making your partner feel special.