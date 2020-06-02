World Environment Day 2020: From Plogging to Using Reusable Straws & Bottles, Cool Eco-Conscious Practices You Can Adopt!

World Environment Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Wiki and File Image)

It is no news that our environment is in a critical condition. Right from climate change, agricultural runoffs, pollution, ozone depletion, Greenhouse Effect to global warming, deforestation, loss of biodiversity, disposal of wastes, so many issues that may soon make survival impossible on this planet. But does that mean we just sit at home and do nothing? No, every single effort counts and if each one of us wishes, we can reverse the damage done.

The work is tedious and requires a lot of effort but we can definitely get there slowly and steadily! Also, why not make it more fun? Let's not take it as a responsibility but a fun daily activity just like a hobby? It is World Environment Day today and just like every year it is celebrated on June 5! The initiative by the United Nations aims to encourage awareness and action for the protection of our environment. On this day, let's discuss some cool ways you can become an environmentalist:

Recycle

Anything from paper, batteries, plastics to glass, tires, you can legit recycle most of the things you use. If you can't recycle, just upcycle and use things that you don't use anymore!

Buy less and Save Money

Why buy more and hoard when you can buy less and save both money and the environment? Just make an effort to cut down the number of purchases you make week by week and slowly you are doing yourself and the environment a favour. You also reduce your carbon footprint this way!

Reusable Water Bottle and Straws

You can buy cool looking reusable water bottle and straws and help the environment big time. You save money, make a statement and reduce pollution, what else do you need?

Plogging

Combination of jogging with picking up litter, Plogging is another cool way to help the environment. You become fitter and also collect some waste every day. You slowly build your body and reduce pollution. You're already a hero!