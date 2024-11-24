Jiangsu, November 24: A Chinese court awarded ₹40.78 lakh in compensation to a man fired for napping at work. Zhang, a department head at a chemical company in Jiangsu Province, had worked for the company since 2004. Earlier this year, he fell asleep at his desk for an hour after working late the previous night.

His nap was recorded on office CCTV, and two weeks later, the company dismissed him, citing a "zero-tolerance policy" against sleeping at work. Upset with the termination, Zhang filed a lawsuit, claiming unfair dismissal. The company argued his actions violated regulations, justifying his termination despite his two decades of service.

However, the court ruled that while sleeping at work was against company policy, it did not result in significant harm to the organization. The judge also highlighted Zhang's impeccable 20-year track record, stating that a single violation was insufficient grounds for termination.

The court said that terminations must adhere to specific conditions, including evidence of significant damage caused by the employee’s actions. Since Zhang’s nap did not lead to substantial losses, his dismissal was deemed excessive. The court ordered the company to compensate Zhang with 350,000 yuan (INR 40 lakh).

