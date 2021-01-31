Indian TV daily soaps have an interesting reputation. Pause for a while, and think about the time when you question why and how a human is turning into a fly or a snake! Even the best TV shows have a few plot holes that drive us nuts. However, we must also give these WTF scenes some due credits, as it helps the meme-makers to spread laughter on the internet. Be it Star Plus’ TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya where the lead heroine cleaned the laptop like clothes or the slap scene from Colours TV Sasural Simar Ka—all of the scenes are now funny memes. Talking about the later show, another moronic video is going viral on the internet. The drama between the characters, Mataji and Pari once again makes no sense, but hilarious jokes you cannot miss!

Many TV serials have ridiculous plots more often, which often will make you question your sanity. From mad crazy camera effects to overacting as you have never seemed before, the daily soaps have it all. This could be one of the reasons why Kokilaben’s ‘Rasode Me Kaun Tha?’ scene was such a hit among internet users. The funny memes and jokes went so viral, that it even inspired musician Yashraj Mukhate made a song out of the clip.

The viral slap scene from Sasural Simar Ka, is one such scene which made social media users go WTF, again and again. A slap so hard, that it made the curtain falls and the recipient choke. Something close happened again in the same show! The viral video shows how Shweta Sinha, aka Pari, was begging, Nirmala Mataji (played by Jayati Bhatia) to not go. Don’t ask us where! However, Mataji’s shawl somehow choked Pari, who ended by lying on the floor. Interestingly, Nirmala Mataji seemed unaware of what was happening right behind her. Watch the video to find out on your own! Makers of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Spoofed Indian Television Content and The Video Is Going Viral.

Watch the Viral Video:

The scene once again made no sense, but undoubtedly sparked funny memes and jokes.

Check Reactions:

You Are Safe!

Thank God I stopped watching this $#|t long back 🤷🏻 pic.twitter.com/lSPY7t4YNv — Mohini (@mohini23451) January 30, 2021

LOL

'Kuch Bhi'

Bless Your Eyes!

Hahaha

Tweeple After Watching the Scene

Like it or not, these scenes sure leave some impact on us. And if we are to a marathon to watch scenes from TV soaps on the internet, it would be a day full of entertainment. Don’t you think so?

