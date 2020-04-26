Akshaya Tritiya 2020 HD Images: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Sand Art, Twitterati Share 'Happy Akshaya Tritiya' Wishes to Celebrate Hindu Festival

Akshaya Tritiya Sand Art (Photo Credits: @sudarsansand Twitter)

Akshaya Tritiya is a festival celebrated widely in the Hindu community. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, it is also observed by the followers of Jainism. Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third day of Vaishakh month. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 is celebrated on April 26. As we celebrate Akshaya Tritiya today, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter to share a sand art wishing Akshay Tritiya to all. People also took to Twitter wishing each other with Akshaya Tritiya 2020 HD Images on Sunday. Akshaya Tritiya Images in Marathi & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Akha Teej 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a photo of the sand art with the caption, "Happy #AkshayTritiya to all. May the positivity of this auspicious day brighten the lives of every Indian and provide India enough immunity to fight #COVID19. Sharing one of my SandArt on #AkshayaTritiya2020 #StayHome #StaySafe."

Here is Sudarsan Pattnaik's Akshaya Tritiya Sand Art:

Happy #AkshayTritiya to all . May the positivity of this auspicious day brighten the lives of every Indian and provide India enough immunity to fight #COVID19. Sharing one of my SandArt on #AkshayaTritiya2020 #StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/uJUELA27i1 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 26, 2020

According to Hindu mythology, the day is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Parashuram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. The day of his birthday also marks the beginning of Treta Yuga. As Akshaya Tritiya means something that never diminishes, people consider it a good day to start a new venture. People also buy gold as the day is considered auspicious.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes!

Wishing of #AkshayaTritiya The word 'Akshay' means 'money,never endingness' while tritiya means 'third'. It's festival of Hindus and Jains at spring month vaishakh. #AkshayaTritiya2020#अक्षय_तृतीया pic.twitter.com/LnJ98cZRAo — Aaditya Tiwari (@Aaditya_tiwarii) April 26, 2020

Akshaya Tritiya HD Images to Send on the Festival:

On this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, may Bhagwan bless you with good health, wealth and prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! #AkshayaTritiya is the day when the Lord Ganesha, started writing the"Mahabharata". Stay Home, Stay Safe.#AkshayaTritiya2020 pic.twitter.com/KCDPltzJyM — K. Ankit Kumar அன்கிட் குமார் (@ankit_kalkotwar) April 26, 2020

Happy Akshaya Tritiya Everyone!

Happy #AkshayaTritiya2020 Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless you with all prosperity, happiness & good health in life pic.twitter.com/L83aexDAC9 — Dr.Chandra Sekhar Khuntia (@drkhuntia21) April 26, 2020

Have a Blessed Year Ahead:

#AkshayaTritiya2020 wishes to everyone. Wish everyone with all good health and wealth in coming years. pic.twitter.com/0TuURayMsz — B G Nareshkumar (@Nareshkumar_BG) April 26, 2020

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020:

Wish you all my twitter family Happy #AkshayaTritiya2020 to all you pic.twitter.com/5wF7M6xjoN — DR.ASHISH SINGH (@TheAshishLive) April 26, 2020

As people are at homes due to coronavirus lockdown on Akshaya Tritiya 2020, you can wish you near and dear near ones with these festive greetings and messages. Some believe that Goddess Ganga arrived on Earth from heaven on Akshaya Tritiya. Some also worship Lord Vishnu who is regarded as the preserved in the Hindu mythology on Akshaya Tritiya. People also offer prayers to Goddess Annapoorna which is the Hindu deity of food and nourishment. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Akshay Tritiya!