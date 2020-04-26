Akshaya Tritiya 2020 HD Images: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Sand Art, Twitterati Share 'Happy Akshaya Tritiya' Wishes to Celebrate Hindu Festival
Akshaya Tritiya is a festival celebrated widely in the Hindu community. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, it is also observed by the followers of Jainism. Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third day of Vaishakh month. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 is celebrated on April 26. As we celebrate Akshaya Tritiya today, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter to share a sand art wishing Akshay Tritiya to all. People also took to Twitter wishing each other with Akshaya Tritiya 2020 HD Images on Sunday. Akshaya Tritiya Images in Marathi & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Akha Teej 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a photo of the sand art with the caption, "Happy #AkshayTritiya to all. May the positivity of this auspicious day brighten the lives of every Indian and provide India enough immunity to fight #COVID19. Sharing one of my SandArt on #AkshayaTritiya2020 #StayHome #StaySafe."

Here is Sudarsan Pattnaik's Akshaya Tritiya Sand Art:

According to Hindu mythology, the day is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Parashuram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. The day of his birthday also marks the beginning of Treta Yuga. As Akshaya Tritiya means something that never diminishes, people consider it a good day to start a new venture. People also buy gold as the day is considered auspicious.

 

As people are at homes due to coronavirus lockdown on Akshaya Tritiya 2020, you can wish you near and dear near ones with these festive greetings and messages. Some believe that Goddess Ganga arrived on Earth from heaven on Akshaya Tritiya. Some also worship Lord Vishnu who is regarded as the preserved in the Hindu mythology on Akshaya Tritiya. People also offer prayers to Goddess Annapoorna which is the Hindu deity of food and nourishment. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Akshay Tritiya!