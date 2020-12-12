Georgia Harrison secret sex video leak row has deepened as the Love Island star now wants fans to send her evidence she can pass to the police. She had accused her ex Stephen Bear of posting a secret XXX sex tape on OnlyFans after which she is now looking up for proof that she can provide to the police. Stephen Bear has received some serious allegations, which he has denied in a recent "official statement", of secretly sharing a video that captures them having sex on the XXX website OnlyFans. Bear says that the girl shown in the video isn't Georgia.

Georgia took to Instagram to ask her fans for help. She said: "Would appreciate anyone sending me any footage he's put over his story. Georgia also directly addressed Bear in a video message, saying she was going to ask the police to investigate. She said: "You think you can get away with it but the police are going to prove it was me in that video and they're also going to see that you sold it on your OnlyFans. I've got so much evidence on you, you are never ever going to get away with it." She further said: "So Bear has CCTV around his house he purposely got me in a position where he knew it would be on CCTV quite a long time ago and after acted like he forgot the camera were there."

Bear, on the other hand, said on Instagram: "I know for a fact when she's actually seen the video it's clearly not her, because like I say the time we were together was in Thailand. It’s not fair trying to embarrass her on here and now it has come onto me and f**king hell man, it's not on and it's not nice at all, I'm being sincere when I say this." He later issued what he calls an official statement on Instagram denying all claims and that he won't speak further on this matter.

Stephen Bear Issues an Official Statement:

