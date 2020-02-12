Amul Dedicates an 'AAParajit' Ad to Arvind Kejriwal After Winning Delhi Elections

Amul dedicates ad to Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: Amul Twitter)

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marked a clear victory by winning 62 seats out of 70 with close to 54 percent vote share in Delhi assembly elections. And celebrating the victory, Indian dairy brand Amul dedicated a topical ad to them. With the picture of Arvind Kejriwal flying on a broom, the party's symbol, the ad reads 'AAParajit!' It is followed by 'Amul For Every Party!' They tweeted the picture with the caption, "#Amul Topical: Arvind Kejriwal's party makes it three in a row in Delhi!" AAP Wins Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 With Thumping Majority of 62 Seats; Called a 'Terrorist' by BJP, Arvind Kejriwal Retains Power, Silences Critics.

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Delhi chief minister on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan publically, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. All cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the event. Amul is known for creating topical ads on topics that are in news on a day-to-day basis. Soon after they shared the picture of Twitter, social media users praised the ad and the clear play of words.

Amul Dedicates Ad to AAP's Win in Delhi Elections:

#Amul Topical: Arvind Kejriwal’s party makes it three in a row in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/Ff1QnnLP8B — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 12, 2020

AAP had won all these seats in 2015 Delhi Assembly election as well. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of the national capital for electing him for the third time. Crucial members of the party, Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha also won from their respective seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than the previous election. Meanwhile, Congress failed to get even one seat in the assembly elections.