Mumbai, April 26: The presence of galaxies, planets, asteroids, and meteors is one of the few concepts that has consistently captured people's attention. Every space object is being closely observed by scientists and researchers in an effort to learn more about it. One threat to Earth that scientists are always on the alert for is asteroids.

The American space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory alerts NASA to asteroids that are headed for Earth. According to the reports, four massive cosmic objects are hurtling towards Earth at a high rate of speed and will pass very close to our planet today, April 26. Scroll down to learn more. Asteroid Warning! Two Huge Asteroids to Zoom Past Earth From Close Distance Today, Here’s What NASA Has to Say.

Asteroids’ Details

On Wednesday, April 26, four huge asteroids, 2023 Hl3 (52 feet), 2023 HV5 (1500 feet), 2023 GC1 (120 feet), 2023 HP4 (75 Feet) will pass very close to Earth. The asteroids will pass by Earth at distances of 1,830,000, 2,420,000, 4,810,000, and 5,730,000 km, respectively, according to data released by NASA's JPL. Is this a risky situation? No. The asteroids will pass by Earth very closely if they keep on their current track.

Why Do Asteroids Exist?

According to NASA, there are presently 1278661 known asteroids in the universe. The largest of these asteroids is less than 33 feet (10 metres) in diameter, while the smallest is less than 329 miles (530 km) in diameter. The three different categories of asteroids are Trojans, Near Earth Asteroids, and the Main Asteroid Belt. The orbits of the near-Earth asteroids are quite close to those of the Earth. Doomsday Coming? Two Giant Asteroids Hurtling Towards Earth at Breakneck Speed, Warns NASA; Know If They Will Hit Our Planet.

Defence Against asteroid

NASA continues to monitor them in order to have adequate time to alert the public if an asteroid changes track for whatever reason. Satellites, telescopes, and other tools based on the Earth and the sky have all been used by NASA to track and monitor the asteroids.

