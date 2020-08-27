The day every TikTok user was waiting for is here, August 27. Since more than a month this date has been buzzing, more so in the last few days, due to a TikTok video. A video that said something good will happen to you on August 27 blew up on the video-sharing platform and since then everyone has been waiting for this. Another season being stated was The Simpsons prediction for Donald Trump. But it was a rumour that went viral about the animated series predicting the US President's death. People on Twitter were nervous and excited since last night about today. Now that August 27 is here, the hype is felt on Twitter. But most of them are disappointed as nothing great has happened.

August 27 started blowing up following a video which appeared for many users fyp page on the app. But that random mention of a date stayed on and more people started manifesting about something good happening today. At the same time, with the rumour about The Simpsons prediction also started being shared which just added on the importance to this date. But chances are nothing good/bad is happening today as it is a random trend with a date that caught on. Netizens are hyping up about this day, some disappointed, some waiting, some angry that nothing has happened. Have The Simpsons Made Any Prediction For August 27, 2020 For Donald Trump? Know What's The Buzz Around August 27 TikTok Meme on Social Media.

Check The Tweets Here:

What is Happening?

IT AUGUST 27. OKAY TIK TOK. WHAT IS HAPPENING. 😂 — Islander Lyric of Lily Cove 🌈 (@Lexigirl895_) August 27, 2020

Nothing Good Happens

its august 27 and i saw the august 27 tik tok on my fyp if nothing good happens to me today there will be hell to pay pic.twitter.com/J0r6auTE2g — andrés (@infinitypilots) August 27, 2020

Still Waiting

me waiting to see if anything is actually gonna happen today 👁👄👁 #August27 pic.twitter.com/J7eFotfDGA — sarah (@sarah_kozal) August 27, 2020

All This Hype

Tiktok has been hyping #August27 for two months. I’m tryna see what’s gonna happen now.. pic.twitter.com/2TCEhpDLft — Nav (@nxv_99) August 27, 2020

What Does it Mean?

So, has anyone on #August27 tiktok figured out what today was supposed to mean, or? — Lynnie (@ShortyxBlondie) August 27, 2020

Death of Trump!

#August27 it's time for the death of trump I'm just waiting any minute now pic.twitter.com/35aP7R5gGt — Unknown Simp Killer (@KillerSimp) August 27, 2020

What is This Hype For?

all of this august 27 hype on tiktok and for WHAT — ms krabs ☭ (@sxulpturs) August 27, 2020

People Are Angry

If trump doesn’t die today 😡🤬#august27 pic.twitter.com/5lsRvOWnvw — Isabel says Positive Affirmations (@eye__vy) August 27, 2020

What's Up?

Okay August 27 tiktok what’s up — caitlin (@caitlinmfuell) August 27, 2020

Some are still hopeful something big will happen as the rest of the day is remaining. But has the animated series really made a prediction about Donald Trump? No, an image with an unknown source is being circulated on social media and people believe it is a Simpsons prediction. So if you too are anxious or hyped up about this August 27 trend, then we have just one thing to tell you, stay calm!

