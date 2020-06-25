We have all seen spoof videos and laughed our heart out but recently something went viral and people can't stop talking about it. It is the video of Bahubali singing 'Kiss Me' the one by Cadbury promoting Dairy Milk Silk chocolate. Well, if you ask what happened we would someone really creative put their brains to work. The video is made by Ajmal Cuts, who is known for combining video and audios who have no connection at all and the result would be simply hilarious. Ajmal often uses the unimaginable and does some amazing work making netizens laugh. And the latest one from the list is 'Baahubali Singing Kiss Me'. There is also another hilarious video of Gabbar from Sholay singing 'Kiss Me'. The Zingaat Dhadak Parody Song on Bollywood Star Kids by Salil Jamdar Is Hilarious and Will Make You Rethink about the Industry’s Current Scenario (Watch Video)

The scene used in the video is from 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' where Bhallaladeva is coronated as the King of Mahishmati, shocking the subjects of the Kingdom who expected Bahubali to become the King. The video is the reaction of the people of the land as a tribute to their loved Prince who is then declared as the new commander-in-chief. The scene was much revered and loved by Bahubali fans but now it seems people are going to remember by this video. If Game of Thrones Were Indian: Lilly Singh's Hilarious Spoof Video Has Cersei-Jaime Celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

Baahubali Singing Kiss Me:

Original Video of Baahubali 2:

Gabbar Singing Kiss Me:

Original Scene From Sholay:

The video of Gabbar Sing singing Kiss Me to Basanti after kidnapping her has left people laughing on the internet. The internet seems they simply can't get over the videos and are waiting for more such funny compilations.

