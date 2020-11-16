Happy Bhai Dooj! Also called as Bhau Beej, Bhai Tika, Bhar Dutiya or Bhai Ponta, this day celebrates a brother-sister bond. Similar to Raksha Bandhan, brothers and sisters make a promise to be there for each other and protect one another. Bhai Dooj is celebrated during Diwali and is being celebrated today, November 16. It is one of the most awaited days of the five-day celebration of Diwali for all siblings and cousins as it is a time of togetherness. And on this festive occasion, along with the many Bhai Dooj greetings, messages and images online, some are sharing memes and jokes. A bond between a brother and sister is special and sees its share of love and fights together. On Bhai Dooj day, after sister does an aarti of her brother, he presents her with gifts. This idea of gifting has become a target of some funny memes and jokes online on Twitter. We bring you some funniest Bhai Dooj memes and jokes which you can definitely share with your sister/brother and family members. Bhau Beej Wishes in Marathi During Diwali 2020: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Brother-Sister Quotes, SMS Greetings to Send Messages on Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj sees a celebration of brother-sister bond and thus every family comes together. Brothers visit homes of their sister and there is a fun and enjoyment with everyone coming together. Sisters make special rangoli design to welcome their brother. The traditional ritual sees sisters applying tika to her brother, praying for his well-being. The elder brothers gift their sisters on the occasion, and sometimes sisters too give a present to their brother. So it is one of the awaited days for all siblings. On this Bhai Dooj 2020, we bring you some funny memes and jokes to add a dose of humour to your festivities.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Bhai Dooj:

Sisters Today

Every Sister on #BhaiDooj To Her Brother: pic.twitter.com/nI2ksAUfH0 — Adarsh Kumar Gupta (@adarsh_018) November 16, 2020

Boys After Bhai Dooj Be Like...

Proud Brothers

When my sister gives full respect to me on #BhaiDooj Me :- pic.twitter.com/r3qNRRVxMS — Sandeep Verma (@SandyVerma99743) November 16, 2020

Gareebi Strikes!

When sister ask for gift on #BhaiDooj . Le brothers :- pic.twitter.com/QBuzTvt9Z7 — Ramadhir Singh (@iamRamadhir) November 16, 2020

LOL

HAHAHA

The tradition of gift exchange has been made into some hilarious jokes online. You can definitely share these memes and jokes with your cousins, siblings if you experience this sort of dialogues on this festive day. Wishing you all Happy Bhai Dooj, may you get your share of lovely gifts on this day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).