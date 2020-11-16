Happy Bhau Beej to all the brothers and sisters. The festival of Diwali 2020 comes to an end with this festive day, which makes it all the more special for everyone. This year Bhau Beej, also known as Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on November 16, 2020. And this year because of the pandemic, not every pair of cousins or family members may be able to meet together for the celebrations. But you can always send your wishes to your beloved sibling over messaging apps or shower your love via social media. And here we have got you a special collection of Bhaubeej messages in Marathi along with Happy Diwali quotes, images and greetings of the day. We have a collection of Bhai Dooj messages in Marathi, wishes and greetings along with quotes of brother-sister love and wallpapers. We also have a collection of Bhaubij WhatsApp Stickers to send out festive greetings via the messaging app. Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes in Bengali: Bhai Phonta WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Bhai Phota HD Images, Facebook Messages & Greetings to Send to Your Sibling.

Bhai Dooj is known by different names in different places. This festive observance is called as Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, Bhai Ponta and Bhar Dutiya as per different regions. This day honours the relation between a brother and sister and there is an exchange of gifts after the traditional rituals. And then there is an exchange of Bhau Beej messages with one another. So we have got you a collection of Bhau Beej 2020 images, greetings and wishes to send your siblings or cousins. Scroll on to find Bhau Beej Marathi wishes, Bhau Beej Marathi greetings, and Bhau Bij images and wallpapers in Marathi all for free download. We also bring you special WhatsApp stickers and GIFs for the festive day.

Bhaubeej-2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: बहिणीची असते भावावर अतूट माया, मिळो त्याला नेहमी अशीच प्रेमाची छाया, भावाची असते बहिणीला साथ, मदतीला देतो नेहमीच हात… ताई दादाच्या पवित्र प्रेमाचा सण, भाऊबीजेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Bhaubeej-2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Rakshanache Vachan, Premache Bandhan, Lakh Lakh Shubhechha Tumhala, Aaj Ahe Bahin Bhavacha San, Bhau Beej Chya Hardik Shubhechha

Bhaubeej-2020-greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: सोनीयाच्या ताटी उजळल्या ज्योती ओवाळीते भाऊराया रे वेड्या बहीणीची वेडीही माया.... भाऊबीजेच्या खूप खूप शुभेच्छा

Bhaubeej 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: San Premacha, San Mayecha, San Bhava Bahinichya Pavitra Natyacha. Bhau Beejechya Hardik Shubhechha

Bhaubeej messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Kshnat Bhandnar, Kshnat Hasnar, Bhau Bahiniche Nate He Asech Rahnar, Bhau Beejechya Hardik Shubhechha

Bhai Dooj GIFs

Bhau Beej WhatsApp Stickers

People send across Diwali wishes and greetings to their friends, family, and relatives via WhatsApp messages and WhatsApp stickers too. You can download a collection of latest stickers via the Play Store App and send it via the application. We hope you find the above images, greetings and messages helpful to send your wishes of Bhaubeej 2020! Wish you all Happy Diwali and may you have a great celebration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).