It is a celebratory time for Hindus in the country. After the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2020, individuals are gearing up to celebrate the sibling bond through Bhai Dooj. Also known as Bhaubeej, Bhau Tika and Bhai Phonta, the Hindu festival is extremely special to brothers and sisters across the country. In West Bengal, the observation is called Bhai Phonta or Bhai Phota, and this year it is on November 16. The rituals begin at the moment when Amavasya ends. Sisters put phonta on her brother’s forehead and pray for his long life and achievements. You can make this day even more special by sharing Bhai Phonta 2020 wishes and messages. These Bhai Phota 2020 greetings are carved in Bengali, so that you can send along with HD images, Facebook posts and WhatsApp stickers.

In Bengali, Bhai Phonta is celebrated with grandeur, and it usually falls during Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations, or on the third day of the month of Kartik. The auspicious day is marked to commemorate the bond between siblings that has evolved over time. Every Bengali household commences the festival with the sound of the counch shells in the morning. Sister applies tilak or phota made from chandan, kajal and dahi on her brother’s forehead, while chanting prayers for his well-being. They also share Bhai Phonta greetings to each other, as a way to celebrate their bond and promise to take care of each other. In this article, we bring you Happy Bhai Phonta 2020 wishes, WhatsApp Sticker images, Bhai Phota messages, Bhai Dooj Facebook greetings and more to celebrate the occasion.

Bhai Phonta 2020 Wishes in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prem Preeti Ar Sneho Diye Gora, Moder Bhai Boner Ei Bindhon, Lokhyo Praner Tane Hridoy Miliye, Bhalobasar Dip Jabo Jaliye, Jibon Judhhe Jodi Pori Keu Pichiye, Bedona Kator Chokher Jol Debo Muchiye. Happy Bhai Phonta!

Bhai Phonta Wishes in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bochore Ekdin Bhai Phonta Hoy, Protidiner Jibone Tar Sudha Roy, Bhaiyer Sadhonay Boner Kamonay, Dirghayu Hok Bhaifotar Porichoy.

Bhai Phonta Messages in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jaliye Prodip Dala Sajiye Niye, Chandan Ar Chokhe Kajol Diye, Bhaiyer Subho Kamonay Ghore Ghore, Aj Debe Phonta Bon Montro Pore.

Bhai Phonta Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pub Akashe Surjo Hase Soba Bhora Sokale, Bon Aj Debe Fota Bhaiyer Kapale, Jomer Duare Porbe Kanta Emon Subho Dine, Prem Priti Valobashay Rekho Bonke Mone.

Bhai Phonta Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhai Boneder Ei Bondhone, Jibon Bhoruk Notun Alor Sondhane, Khusir Asha Jaguk Prane, Prem Priti Choriye Poruk Bishow Bhubone.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Happy Bhai Phonta 2020 Stickers online from Play Store. WhatsApp Stickers have proven to be a fantastic option when it comes to exchanging online wishes and blessings. HERE is the download link. Hope you’re having a bright and wonderful celebration. Happy Bhai Phonta!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 06:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).