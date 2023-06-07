Splitsvilla and MTV Roadies contestants often get viral and sometimes go beyond that because of the limelight. The popular reality programme MTV Roadies has returned for a 19th season, enticing viewers with new gang leaders and more difficult challenges. But in a startling turn of events, Bhoomika Vasishth, a former MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 contestant, recently tried out for Roadies, and it is all that people can talk about. She has gone through a lot with her XXX clips leaking. MTV Roadies Season 19: Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati Unleash Fiery Avatars in First Promo of the Show.

It exposed a dark period in her life, putting light on internal conflicts that had an impact on her mental health. The Splitsvilla actress Bhoomika Vasishth revealed her struggles after her private XXX videos were posted online. During her Roadies audition, Bhoomika opened out about her financial struggles and how she had turned to make intimate videos to pay her loans and maintain her celebrity lifestyle.

She was regrettably the target of harsh criticism and intense scrutiny because these XXX videos, which were not meant for public viewing, were leaked. Bhoomika stated during the auditions that she wanted a new beginning and thought Roadies would be the ideal place to start. She spoke about her battle with depression and the emotional toll the leaked XXX videos took on her. Gang leader Rhea Chakraborty was so moved by the disclosure that she gave her support and a consoling hug. Prince Narula, a different gang leader, pushed Bhoomika to tell her story earlier, emphasising its potential to uplift and resonate with young people suffering comparable difficulties.

Sonu Sood, the host of MTV Roadies Season 19, is back and promises a more challenging season than the one before. Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are reintroducing the idea of gang bosses. Contestants bid on their chosen gang leader during the audition round, which was hosted by a former winner of Roadies and sparked rivalry among the gang leaders themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bhoomika vasishth (@bhoomika_vasishth_fan_page)

Fans are eagerly awaiting the intriguing challenges and captivating stories that will emerge during MTV Roadies Season 19. Bhoomika Vasishth's brave admission serves as a reminder that success is frequently marked by setbacks and opportunities for personal development.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2023 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).