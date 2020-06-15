Black Trans Lives Matter Protests in US Pics and Videos: Thousands Rally in the Wake of Dominique Fells and Riah Milton, Two Black Trans Women’s Death Amid the Pride Month

The United States of America is witnessing a revolutionary moment during this pandemic. They demand an end in violation against the African American people across the nation. While the Black Lives Matter protests continued in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, two black transgender women were reportedly killed within a 24-hour period. According to reports, Riah Milton of Liberty Township, Ohio was shot several times during a robbery attempt and Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells’s dead body was discovered alongside the Schuylkill River in the Bartam's Garden area of Philadelphia last week. The news of their tragic demise came in time during the Pride Month, which is observed to mark the LGBTQ+ historical marches and their rights. Their death initiated another wave of protest amid the global demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the US, people participated in Black Trans Lives Matter Protests, demanding justice for Riah Milton and Dominique Fell. Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

As per media reports, police initially misgendered both Fells and Milton while initially reporting their deaths. It was Milton’s sister Ariel Marry-Ann who on Twitter shared on to express how sad she was over the fact that cops both dead-named and misgendered her sister. Deadnaming is the term used to refer to the use of a trans person’s birth name in place of their chosen name. According to the Human Rights Campaign’s report, since the start of 2020, there have been 14 reported murders of trans people and gender non-conforming people, including Fills and Milton.

Black transgender activist, Raquel Willis stood on the deck of the Brooklyn Museum and led thousands of protestors in chant, reported, “I believe in your power. I believe in our power. I believe in black trans power.” Similar protests were held across the nation, demanding an end in injustices towards the people belonging to transgender and gender non-conforming community. The day of demonstrations coincided with Black Lives Matter demonstrations followed by Floyd’s killing and also comes near the midway point of Pride Month. Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration.

Watch Video of Black Trans Lives Matter Protest in Brooklyn

The #BlackTransLivesMatter protest in Brooklyn right now is stunning. pic.twitter.com/glDticAc4o — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 14, 2020

Here's Another Video:

The head of the Black Trans Lives Matter march arrives at Fort Greene Park, stretching back along Dekalb, Flatbush, and Atlantic avenues pic.twitter.com/b5FlTZIHPe — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) June 14, 2020

People Dressed in White in Solidarity With Black Trans Lives Matter Protest

Several thousand New Yorkers dressed in white have taken over several blocks of Eastern Parkway in solidarity with Black trans lives pic.twitter.com/PgmTzwuwVC — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 14, 2020

Pic of the Gathering

Huge crowd gathering for today’s action for Black trans lives in front of the Brooklyn Museum pic.twitter.com/m779by6tbL — Shannon Keating (@skeatings) June 14, 2020

This One Too Attended the Protest

thousands of people showed up for black trans lives and also i met this dog.......a beautiful day pic.twitter.com/UVEqelZtfo — sara david (@SaraQDavid) June 14, 2020

Look at the Huge Crowd!

Beautiful, huge crowd at the Black Trans Lives Matter rally at the Brooklyn Museum. #BlackTransLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RbEvnBjvKv — Julie Ann Pietrangelo (@JulieAnnPie) June 14, 2020

The march and rally led by and centred around black trans women allowed trans people and gender non-conforming people the opportunity to mourn lives lost and vocalise their demand for just and end of mistreatment. Violence against the transgender community often goes unreported or misreported. The protests were a wakeup call to everyone to act on the injustices that LGBTQ+ people experience.

