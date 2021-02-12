BLACKPINK’s Lisa is again trending on social media, thanks to her powerful performance in the new epic dance video. In the clip titled, “LILI’s FILM [The Movie],” she savagely danced her heart out, and you won’t be able to take away your eyes, for even a second in the whole video. #LILIFILM_THEMOVIE is currently running as one of the top trends on Twitter. The latest dance video basically takes her ‘LILI’s FILM’ series to the next phase. The Thai rapper has blown fans away with fierce performance. Lisa’s fandom Lillies and of course, Blinks are moved by her energetic performance.

Lisa, who recently fall victim of online hatred and racism, has always proved her skills. An amazing dancer, rapper and singer, the member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink has always made her followers proud. Even though, she is dragged into controversies, time and again, Lisa only proved that she is worth the popularity among fans. Be it her ‘Say So,’ thrilling performance at The Show, or her humble nature, Lisa is loved by her Lillies and Blinks.

On February 12, 2021, when the South Asians are celebrating the Lunar New Year, Lisa took the opportunity to drop her dance video. Not only does the cinematic clip feature the Blackpink member showing off her famous dance moves to some fierce choreography by Cheshir Ha, but it also gives her a chance to put her acting skills on display. Lisa’s new dance film, which was directed by Anthony King, is a set to Destiny Rogers’s “Tomboy.”

Watch the Video:

Check Reactions!

Totally!

the way she’s looking at them in the beginning. she knows their plan#LILIFILM_THEMOVIE pic.twitter.com/2SZAtC8yQz — FL (@_fluffylisa) February 12, 2021

Did You Know That?

Did y'all know that Lisa's back up dancers here are all PROFESSIONAL AND RESPECTED CHOREOGRAPHERS, and one of them beside Cheshir Ha is BADA LEE. Lisa is a queen for not sticking into YG's people and keeps on finding more influences outside the company🙌#LILIFILM_THEMOVIE pic.twitter.com/2Y6yRaejY9 — A🌨라리사⁰³²⁷ (@lali_031827) February 12, 2021

True That!

LISA just proved ONCE AGAIN her versatility. The movements, the facial expressions, everything about her when she danced are damn superior. K-pop's main dancer, a prodigy #LILIFILM_THEMOVIE — pretty savage l1sa (@swallalisaa) February 12, 2021

At the time of writing this, the dance video received more than 5 million views, and the count is only increasing. We won’t be surprised if the Blackpink queen creates some record with her latest dance video.

