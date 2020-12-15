The Bangtan Boys, BTS are always making the headlines. By now, we are not even surprised anymore whenever we seem the K-Pop boy band, ruling the Twitter trends. Their music skills, amazing choreography, beautiful lyrics and of course, charming looks have made them everyone’s favourite. TIME magazine, without any doubt, announced BTS as the entertainer of the year. The BTS members are busy achieving newer heights and now shooting for the volume 10 of Dispatch’s Dicon Magazine. Yes, Dicon Magazine is featuring BTS for their 10th issue special edition, and the teaser videos so far, has impressed the K-Pop fans. ARMY is gushing over teaser videos featuring singers, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin and V, and they eagerly await more photos of their favourite boy band.

In a year, when things have been so difficult for all of us, BTS managed to keep on entertaining its followers, keeping the present situation in mind. There are reasons why the song ‘Life Goes On,’ from their album BE is such a hit. The lyrics, the settings and of course, the Korean singers, everything felt familiar, and it spells out hope in the times of despair, urging everyone to move on. The Bangtan boys even released Dynamite holiday remix recently, lightening up the Christmas mood.

When Dicon Magazine released its teaser videos featuring BTS members, it was quite expected to go viral among fans. Jungkook was the first member to release the teaser for the photo book, and it showcased both his angel and devil sides, with contrasting white and black outfits. From an innocent look, the beat changes and Jungkook transform into a sexy, charismatic man. The photos proof why Jungkook is the People Magazine’s Sexiest International Man Alive 2020.

Here's Teaser Video of Jungkook Shooting for Dicon Magazine

Dicon Magazine’s Twitter handle eventually shared teaser videos, featuring other members for its tenth edition. J-Hope, Jimin and V, so far the clips featuring the K-Pop singers have raised the temperature and fans eagerly wait for more photos of the remaining members.

Watch Teaser Video of Jimin

BTS Member J-Hope in Dicon's Teaser Video

Teaser Video of BTS Member V

Dicon is an idol photo book, created by Dispatch. The famous South Korean magazine will release the issue this month, and pre-sales will reportedly start from December 18, 2020. We enthusiastically wait, for the remaining BTS members to rock their looks for the magazine.

