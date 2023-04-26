Mumbai, April 26: In many locations around the world, the cost of living has increased. The pay for workers has been the same, though. Family budgets must be reduced as a result in order to survive in the current economic climate. The diet of her infant underwent a considerable adjustment, according to a Canadian food writer, and you might be astonished by the nutritional change here.

Toronto-based author Tiffany Leigh told The Insider that she was experimenting with various approaches to meet her child's dietary demands. As a result, she made the decision to include crickets in her 18-month-old toddler’s diet. Eat Crickets For A Healthy Stomach? 5 Facts About Eating Insects, Bugs and Other Creepy Crawlies.

In order to ‘reduce the family's grocery expense’ without sacrificing the child's protein intake, she accepted the addition of crickets.

I've always been the type of food writer who will try everything, including entomophagy, or the practise of eating insects. I've tried everything, claimed Leigh, from scorpion on a stick to fried tarantula legs.

She said, I choose to purchase Cricket Puff snacks, Cricket Protein Powder, and Whole Roasted Crickets from Entomo Farms as a supplement to the escalating prices.

The woman also stated that it decreased her weekly grocery spending by roughly $8,000. She used to spend roughly $25,000 every week on costs. The mother mentioned how her child adjusted to the shift and mentioned that her infant wasn't afraid to try the insect. The mother continued, noting that her kid was old enough to bravely try "exotic" food. Will Eating Insects Be a Need of Future? Growing Population Could Promote Insects as Superfoods.

Leigh said that board-certified paediatric dietitian Venus Kalami said that people can start feeding bugs to their children as early as six months of age. According to reports, it fosters their acceptance of bugs as food.

