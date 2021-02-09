The fear of contracting the contagious COVID-19 virus is real, and when someone tries to use it to harm others, the situation is even more challenging. Ever since we were hit by the pandemic, we have come across instances where COVID-19 patients or others were captured spitting at onlookers and passer-by in a bid to cause harm. A car salesman in Turkey went a bit too far! The car dealership owner and his wife have been given police protection after claiming the worker tried to kill them with saliva brought from COVID-19 patient. The man’s bizarre killing technique sparked international headlines, and now he is charged with attempt to murder.

The car dealership owner identified in reports as Ibrahim Unverdi has filed a criminal complaint alleging that an employee who worked for him for three years had attempted to infect him with the virus. He tried to do so after allegedly being caught stealing money. He added how the former employee had tampered his drink with a COVID-19 patient's saliva, before stealing the money, but, fortunately, he did not drink it.

“On the morning of the incident, I called him about the sale of a car. After I made the sale, I gave him [Turkish lira] 215,000 and told him to take the money to the office. He even had the key to my safe, I completely trusted him. Later, I called him multiple times and could not reach him. He answered the next day. He said that he needed the money and stole it because he owed it to a loan shark,” he was quoted saying in Ladbible report.

Ibrahim, who requested protection, informed prosecutors that the employee became angry after the press reported the incident. The accused began to send threatening messages to him. Ibrahim and his family were given police protection. His wife, Dilek, also claimed that the former employee planned to do the same to her and said she is afraid to leave the house knowing he is on the loose. It is not known when the case will begin; the employee was accused of attempt to murder and threatening behaviour.

