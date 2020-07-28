For those on Instagram would have already seen their feed is filled with pictures of women posting their pictures using black and white filters alongside the hashtag #ChallengeAccepted and #WomenSupportingWomen. It is a viral campaign where women are extending support to each other being inspiration and motivation. Celebrities, motivational speakers, IT professionals, scientist, commoners, women from all walks of life have come alike to support this viral trend. At a time when women are subjected to various forms of abuses from different quarters, this trend tries to show they can stand for themselves and fellow women. Women Supporting Women: Katrina Kaif 'Accepts The Challenge' and Posts a Gorgeous Black And White Picture Of Herself!

However, there are a few theories of how the viral trend began initially. According to the New York Times, the challenge started a week and a half ago after Brazilian journalist Ana Paula Padrao started it. However, influencer marketing experts believe there could be two reasons that made it go viral. US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' speech on the House floor last week in which she spoke responded on how a male colleague called her a "fuc**** bi**h".

Check Out the Instagram Post Explaining the Viral Trend:

That's the Brazilian Journalist Ana Paula Padrao:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Paula Padrão (@anapaulapadraooficial) on Jul 17, 2020 at 7:47pm PDT

Another reason could be the murder of a 27-year-old Turkish woman by her ex-boyfriend. The incident sparked outrage in Turkey making citizens question the government's laws towards the protection of women. When the incident happened, the dead woman's photo was shared in black and white everywhere. So women on social media also started sharing their photos saying they could be next and photos would look like this in news.

Here's Another Possible Cause of the Trend:

As per a study, 42 per cent of Turkish women aged 15-60 had suffered some form of physical or sexual violence from their husbands or partners. These incidents could have sparked the trend and spread beyond territorial boundaries on the internet.

Photos of Women in Black and White!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22) on Jul 28, 2020 at 5:16am PDT

Standing Up For Each Other!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rosiewatts5264 (@alpinegardener53) on Jul 28, 2020 at 5:47am PDT

Making Her Presence Known!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Rusch (@fraurusch) on Jul 28, 2020 at 5:47am PDT

Up For the Challenge!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Glam Pal (@sanaperweenofficial) on Jul 28, 2020 at 5:47am PDT

Women With Women!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FItness Dance WIth Smita (@fd_with_smita) on Jul 28, 2020 at 5:47am PDT

Flaunting Her Power!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sruthi Jithesh (@nyctophiliac_ziel) on Jul 28, 2020 at 5:47am PDT

The photos are now being widely shared to promote female empowerment and hence women are nominating their friends and family for support. More than seven million photos have been uploaded on Instagram with the #ChallengeAccepted hashtag and it continues to only increase. We believe women are making their point known to the people rightly by doing so.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).