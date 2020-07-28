The 'women supporting women' challenge on Instagram is gaining momentum! The challenge is about women posting their own individual black and white pictures and asking the women they adore and respect, to do the same. B-town beauties have been on the forefront to do so and it is so empowering to see them all united through a simple challenge. The latest one to hop in is Katrina Kaif! Deepika Padukone's Latest Facebook DP Is Cute and We Wonder If It's Her Kinda 'Black And White' Challenge! (View Pic).

The stunner posted a casual monochrome picture of herself under this challenge. She looks pretty in soaked hair and wide smile. In the caption she tagged Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and more to do the same challenge. She wrote in the caption, "#challengeaccepted so grateful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me @anushkasharma @kareenakapoorkhan @chhabra.reena17 @rohiniyer @fatimasanashaikh @kushakapila @yasminkarachiwala @isakaif." Check out the post below.

Kat In Monochrome

In this week, we will see more and more pictures of the stars adding up to the list. It is definitely one of the easiest and nicest way to appreciate self by posting picture, and others by nominating them in the DMs! It's fun to do harmless social media challenges once in a while, right? Did you post your 'women supporting women' picture yet?

