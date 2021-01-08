England is in the third lockdown, and it has come into force, with people being asked to stay indoors and only essentials being available in the market. The country is in a strict lockdown in a bid to curb the rising cases of coronavirus. While doing so, the ‘Clap For Carers’ were back, this time it has renamed itself to ‘Clap for Heroes.’ With the same purpose, citizens were encouraged to show appreciation for those fighting the pandemic. In addition, the national landmarks as well light up blue to honour the NHS workers amid the stay-home order. Photos and videos of citizens and other officials clapping for the COVID-19 warriors and popular spots such as The London Eye and Blackpool Tower light up in blue surfaced on the internet.

One of the most enduring sights of the first national lockdown was the weekly Clap for Carers. Every Thursday, Britons would appear on its doorsteps and balcony to applaud for the covid warriors. It continued for ten weeks. Other countries such as France and India as well showed their solidarity by lighting candles, clapping and more. It was undoubtedly the most significant and memorable sight of the pandemic that defines togetherness and unity.

With the same enthusiasm, clapping returned to the UK as well. The new name encompasses a broader range of workers than those in the care sector only. Applause broke out in parts of the country at 8:00 pm as the weekly tradition returned. Videos of citizens, and working officials clapping for the covid heroes surfaced on the internet.

Watch Video:

To all of our front-line NHS staff and key workers, thank you. 💙 👏#ClapForHeroes ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/NKIte7vuSd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 7, 2021

Clap For Heroes

Not only that, popular national landmarks lit blue to pay tribute to NHS workers putting their lives at risk as they work on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. The #LightItBlue initiative, which began in March last year, saw many famous spots, including the London Eye illuminated in blue.

Light It Blue!

To NHS staff, carers, retail workers, teachers and all the incredible individuals who are pushing through this difficult time, this one is for you. @TheBplTower will light up in blue and purple tonight to say thank you 💙💜 #ClapForHeroes 📷 Dave Nelson Photography pic.twitter.com/9gdM9KY37t — VisitBlackpool (@visitBlackpool) January 7, 2021

London Fire Brigade in Blue

Tonight, as buildings across London light up blue we say thank you to all those working incredibly hard in a national effort against #Covid19 #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/3Dx4ER6uLs — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 7, 2021

The London Eye

In these hugely challenging times, we're proud to be supporting the @MayorofLondon and @makeitblueuk as part of their #LightItBlue campaign💙 Landmarks across the capital turned blue earlier this evening to show our appreciation and solidarity with NHS workers on the frontline pic.twitter.com/pA21CQe9rB — The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) January 7, 2021

Richmond Council in Blue

Tonight, we've lit up @Orleanshg to thank and celebrate all our healthcare heroes, key workers and everyone who continues to go above and beyond during this pandemic. 💙#LightItBlue #MakeItBlue pic.twitter.com/gbBuqQacSF — Richmond Council (@LBRUT) January 7, 2021

However, this is not enough. According to reports and also several tweets on social media, medical professionals have been among those to criticise the revival. A significant way of showcasing respect to the frontline workers would be for people to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and wear masks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).