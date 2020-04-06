Lalit Hotel Staff Clap For Doctors Working in Lok Nayak Hospital & GB Pant Hospital As a Mark of Gratitude For Rendering Their Service Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Watch Video

New Delhi, April 6: As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in India, it is getting more challenging for the doctors who are treating the patients. In a heartwarming video shared by Lalit Hotel, the staff can be seen clapping for the doctors working in Lok Nayak Hospital & GB Pant Hospital as they entered the hotel premises. A huge round of applause was given to these brave hearts for rendering their services amid the coronavirus lockdown.

On March 30, the Delhi Government decided that doctors working at Lok Nayak Hospital & GB Pant Hospital on coronavirus duty would be provided accommodation at Hotel Lalit and payment of the same would be borne by the government of Delhi. An arrangement of more than 100 rooms was made available at the hotel for the doctors. Lok Nayak Hospital & GB Pant Hospital in Delhi to Close Their OPD Services From Saturday Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Watch Video shared by Lalit Hotel:

Not all superheroes wear capes.. Applauding our COVID-19 warriors as they are welcomed to their abode at The LaLiT New Delhi! ❤️#TheLalitHotels #WeCare #DoingOurBit pic.twitter.com/wcjgcYzmkH — The Lalit Hotels (@TheLalitGroup) April 5, 2020

As the number of cases increased, from Saturday, both these hospitals Lok Nayak Hospital and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (GB Pant Hospital) closed their OPD service. The medical emergency services at both these hospitals, however, continue to operate.